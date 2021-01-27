Renfe will start operating next Monday the AVE line between Madrid and Orihuela, which will have transfer services from Cartagena and Murcia. The initial planned duration of the trip will be three hours and nine minutes from Murcia and four from Cartagena, including such transfers to change trains. With the entry into operation of the new service, the trains with origin and destination Orihuela will link with the Murcia del Carmen, Balsicas, Torrepacheco and Cartagena stations with a shuttle service with four daily trains, two in each direction, which guarantees the connection and accessibility throughout the tour. The number of frequencies will increase in the coming months.

Finally, a new daily Intercity service on the Albacete-Cartagena route with the usual intermediate stops and connection with the Ave service at the Albacete Los Llanos station with origin / destination Madrid Puerta de Atocha and a travel time similar to the Alvia service.

He Ticket price, both for Murcia and Cartagena and intermediate stations, will be 71.10 euros for the economy class, while for the Plus it will be 85.30 euros. The different discounts offered by Renfe may be applied to this pass. The price of the Alvia is 53.5 euros in economy class (64.20 euros in Turista Plus), since it continues with the current price. On the other hand, the cost of the new Intercity Cartagena-Albacete service will be the same as the previous Altaria service.

In addition, on the trains with connections (Intercity + Ave), integrated tickets are sold that represent a saving of 10% of the price of the trip compared to the Alvia service, by incorporating a transfer in Albacete with a duration of approximately 10 minutes.

The ministry will comply with the announcement made by the minister in December, once Adif has completed work to check the safety of the high-speed section between Monforte del Cid and Beniel. In the last weeks the tests of machinists have been carried out.