Finally, the AVE will arrive at Barajas airport. The Government has given the green light to start the works in 2022 for the long-awaited connection with the Chamartín train station and high-speed trains will be able to reach the Madrid airport between 2024 and 2025.

This was announced this Wednesday by José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, during his visit to the Fitur tourism fair. “I would like to transfer you to the next high-speed stop: Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas,” said the minister, who highlighted the importance of turning the Madrid airport into “a true hub international”.

The connection, an old demand from the airlines and, in particular, from Iberia, had been in the drawer of successive Ministries of Development for years, while the study on the profitability of the project was being conducted. Ábalos has confirmed that after evaluating these reports, the Government has decided to give the green light to the works in 2022, so that the AVE trains between Barajas and Chamartín are a reality in 2024 or 2025. The investment, which has not been quantified, will be undertaken by Adif, the public railway manager.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia, in an appearance also in Fitur minutes later, has valued the announcement of Ábalos very positively, which responds to a historical desire of the airlines. “Intermodality, which this morning we have learned that Barajas will finally be connected to the AVE, is very important. I do not know more details, but it is very good news ”to promote the Madrid airport, Sánchez-Prieto assured.

The project will be developed in two phases. The first will begin in 2022 with the launch of the first of the tenders to adapt the width of the track used by Cercanías trains to the width of the high-speed trains that now end their journey in Chamartín – those that come from Galicia or Castilla and León— so that they can continue to Barajas. Trains, in principle, will be able to circulate between the station and the airport throughout 2024 or 2025.

Subsequently, and still without a start date, a second phase will begin, with the works to build a specific connection to Barajas that will allow the arrival of trains that come from the connections with Barcelona and Zaragoza or from the south of the Peninsula to be expanded. The goal is for this new line to be operational in 2030.