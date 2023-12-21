The AVE that connects Murcia with Madrid has transported 591,755 passengers during the first year of service. The route to and from Murcia, which entered service on December 20, 2022, exceeded 2,000 travelers on certain days. This was indicated yesterday by Renfe, whose data indicates that Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays were the days with the highest demand. This highlights the “conjunction of traffic for professional reasons and weekend holiday leisure,” the company noted.

The operator also highlighted that the displacement of these almost 600,000 people represented significant environmental savings. With this figure, the emission of more than 43,000 tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide), the circulation of nearly 400,000 private vehicles and the consumption of more than 18 million liters of fuel were avoided.

Currently, the state public company offers eight daily AVE services, four in each direction, between the two cities, with a total offer of 2,824 seats each day. The best travel time between both cities is 2 hours and 45 minutes. In the case of trains with stops in Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete, Cuenca and Madrid, the journey time increases to three and a half hours.

The AVE services that circulate on this line are provided by convoys of the S-112 series, “one of the most technologically advanced trains. They also have 100% accessibility,” said Renfe.

Ten Renfe and Avlo trains



He added that with the launch, on December 10, of the Avlo trains between the capital of the Region and that of Spain, the number of high-speed trains that circulate between the two cities has increased. They have gone to ten trains a day (eight from AVE and two from Avlo), five in each direction, compared to the previous eight (four in each direction).

Avlo's 'low cost' trains have become the first low-cost high-speed service, with two daily circulations, one in each direction, and an offer of 5,000 seats per week. It links Murcia with the stations of Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete, Cuenca and Madrid.