Adif has given new impetus to the construction of the Murcia-Almería high-speed line with the mobilization of an investment of 59.2 million euros in two actions with which the electrification phase of the line is launched, reports the company in a statement. Weeks ago it put out to tender the assembly of the tracks, and on this occasion the next phase for electrification begins, starting with the section between Murcia and Lorca. Adif’s forecast is that the line, belonging to the Mediterranean Corridor, may be operational in 2026, at least most of it.

Adif continues to advance in the construction of the railway platform. Upcoming actions include the construction of an electrical substation in Totana and autotransformation centers in Murcia, Alhama de Murcia, Totana and Lorca for an amount of 15.8 million euros. Likewise, the laying of the overhead contact line or catenary of a first section, of 62 kilometers between Murcia and Lorca, for an amount of 43.3 million is contemplated. Both contracts include the maintenance of these systems.

The substation is the facility that provides electricity to the line; and the catenary is the electrical transmission line suspended longitudinally on the railway line from which the trains capture energy to circulate. Both projects contribute to environmental sustainability, through the use of clean energy, reducing emissions and noise in the environment.

Adif adds that it is already working on the construction of the high voltage line (400 kV), from the transmission substation of Red Eléctrica de Totana, to provide energy to the future traction substation in the same municipality.

The state company explains that with the electrification tenders, a new phase is being addressed in the development of what will be the first direct railway line between Murcia and Almería, in which it invests 3,500 million euros and which is a strategic part of the Mediterranean Corridor.

Recently, it has begun drafting the projects to address the laying of the tracks and has tendered the integration in Almería and its new station for 196.7 million.

Remember that other milestones in the construction of this line are the penetration of the integration tunnel in Alcantarilla and the start of the assembly of the Tercia viaduct (2.1 km) of the Totana-Lorca section. At present, all the sections of the LAV platform are in the execution or contracting phase, except for the integration in Lorca.

After the arrival of high speed in Murcia, the new LAV will integrate Almería into the Mediterranean Corridor and will connect it with the European rail networks; as well as with the HSL Madrid-Castilla La Mancha-Valencian Community-Murcia Region, contributing to the structuring and cohesion of the territories.