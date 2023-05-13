Spotify is flooding with songs made by artificial intelligence (AI) and has deleted tens of thousands of them this week in an attempt to stem the spate of fraud. However, the biggest business of streaming de audio del mundo defends that the eliminations were not due to the artificial origin of the music, but rather due to a trap that uses them to collect royalties on behalf of fraudulent accounts.

While the music platform does not appear to be concerned with distributing songs made with AI, it has made public what may be the first case of selling new music supposedly leaked before its release, but which were actually fake tracks, created by artificial intelligence. Voiced by singer/producer Frank Ocean.

The fraudulent business occurred in a crowded community of music collectors on Discord, as the portal has uncovered. Vice, who has reviewed messages and posts from the forum itself. In communities like this, scammers prey on fans eagerly awaiting new releases from their idols, and on collectors, who often privately purchase songs that may have leaked before their official release. Members of these communities are concerned: “This situation has dented the credibility of our server, and will result in distrust of any new, unverified vendor in all these communities,” said Gamma, a Discord server owner. which compiles previously unreleased recordings by Frank Ocean.

The scammer has affirmed to the US portal that he even hired a musician to produce the nine melodies, with which he billed 13,000 Canadian dollars (approximately 8,800 euros). It is an operation that seeks to do business, repeating patterns from previous experiences. Last month an alleged song by Drake and The Weeknd, Generated with software called SoftVC VITS, it went viral on the networks until it was deleted by Tiktok, YouTube and Spotify.

The tens of thousands of songs now removed from Spotify had been generated by Boomy, a platform that uses generative artificial intelligence to create music with just a few clicks in any web browser. The reason, actually, is because this AI favors the so-called streaming artificial: a scam that uses bots to impersonate human listeners in order to inflate the number of plays of songs (or to create new playlists containing those songs) and thus generate royalties for their rights holders. That means that tracks created artificially, without any human musician or producer, would thus end up receiving the copyright revenue that should go to artists. As reported by the newspaper Financial Timesthe removal affected 7% of the total number of Boomy songs available on the platform.

The phenomenon of this trap is not new. Before the birth of generative AI tools rocked the music market, Spotify was already warning artists to shun offers of services to promote their music using bots. In a video posted on his YouTube channel last year, company experts explained the long-term risks of being tied to the purchase of streamswhich may lead to the exclusion of songs from Spotify and the withholding of royalties income.

Buying artificial listeners

The problem is directly linked to the business model of the platforms of streaming like Spotify or Apple Music, which distribute royalties based on the number of plays of the songs. The matter has escalated in recent months due to the explosion in the supply of services that promise success on these platforms through the sale on-line of reproductions of playlists. Just do a quick Google search for “buy streams on Spotify” to find a multitude of ads, even from Spanish websites, that promise exposure and visibility in a simple and cheap way. In one of them, 1,000 views on Spotify cost less than five euros.

With songs generated by computer, without any artistic resources, and played over and over again by bots, imposters have gained ground on Spotify, which is now looking for ways to stop these frauds, although it has not specified how to do it. “He streaming Artificial intelligence is a problem that has affected the entire sector for a long time and that Spotify is trying to eradicate”, he recently declared. a company spokesperson Financial Times. In France, a study conducted conducted by the National Music Center, found that between 1% and 3% of all music played on streaming platforms streaming most popular in that country had been requested by bots. This figure, from 2021, represents an estimated number of between 1,000 and 3,000 million false reproductions.

Just as you need on your website, Boomy owns the copyright to all songs created on their platform, although users receive 80% of the distribution rights. So they can use them for commercial and non-commercial purposes, such as in a video for social networks or in a podcast. With the recent delisting, Spotify stopped publishing new songs from this company for just five days.

If the recent explosive evolution of generative AI is left unchecked, there will be an avalanche of unwanted content Lucian Grainge, President of Universal Music Group

More than 14 million songs have been created with Boomy, which was born two years ago. His recipe is simple and similar to other tools that use generative artificial intelligence. The user can choose a style, such as electronic or lo-fi music, and the base instruments. Then, it is possible to adapt the rhythms and the user can even add a voice, his own or someone else’s. In less than a minute, the program generates a supposedly original song, which can be shared or downloaded.

In a clarifying note sent to EL PAÍS, Spotify rejects that the main problem is the artificial intelligence behind the development of the songs: “The eliminations are not due to the fact that Boomy’s music is generated by AI. It’s about the patterns of activity around a part of that music. Spotify confirmed [al portal estadunidense] Music Ally that some songs had been removed after detecting streaming artificial. The service has also excluded transmissions of that music from its copyright calculations. streaming.

Despite this, the company has been in the crosshairs of multinationals that have the copyrights of great artists. Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record company, has been warning for months about the proliferation of new songs on platforms such as Spotify, where around 100,000 new songs are added every day. Last month, the Financial Times rrevealed that the giant of the music sector had claimed the platforms of streaming to “crack down” on the use of generative AI. “If the recent explosive evolution of generative AI is left unchecked, there will be an avalanche of unwanted content on platforms and issues with regard to existing copyright laws,” warned Universal Music Group Chairman Lucian Grainge.

