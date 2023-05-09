A few hours ago the woman had become a mother for the first time

For the death of Elisa Maietti, the autopsy confirm the death from cerebral hemorrhage. There new mom she had just given birth to her first daughter, Alice, who will now grow up without ever being able to know her mother. Labor and delivery had gone well, but then the woman began to complain of severe discomfort and her health deteriorated rapidly.

The 33-year-old researcher died at theSant’Anna hospital in Conaon May 4th. He had recently given birth to little Alice. Unfortunately, a fulminant cerebral hemorrhage gave her no way out, throwing her dearest loved ones into her despondency.

The hospital has already carried out an internal investigation and the coroner in charge of the autopsy said that the cause of death, as hypothesized from the outset, was a cerebral hemorrhage. At the moment there are no complaints or reports to the Public Prosecutor of Ferrara.

The family will make it known in the coming days funeral date, during which the last farewell will be given to the new mother, who will never be able to see her daughter Alice grow up. The father is surrounded by the affection of his family and of all those who are giving support to his dearest loved ones.

The solidarity contest continues to help her husband and especially her daughter. a friend, Agate Sheetshas opened a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which has already collected almost a thousand donations, for a total of over 45 thousand euros.

Everyone, even at the University of Bologna, remembers the research fellow in medical statistics at the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences – DIBINEM Unibo. He had a great vocation for clinical epidemiology and evaluation of health services.