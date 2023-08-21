Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:21



The definitive results of the autopsy of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta indicate that the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta died after being slit by Daniel Sancho. A piece of information that was unknown until now and that has been revealed by the number two of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, better known as Big Joke.

“We already have the final results of the autopsy. First they fought, according to the evidence at the scene -of the crime-. Daniel punched him, then the doctor fell and hit his head on the sink, but he did not die at that moment, but when -Daniel Sancho- began to cut his throat, according to forensics, “Big Joke has pointed out.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information