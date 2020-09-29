The autopsy of the daughter of actor Vladimir Konkin Sofia did not confirm that she died in an accident. Writes about this “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to an informed source.

According to the newspaper, doctors failed to establish the exact cause of death. “Other inaccurately identified and unspecified causes of death,” – stated in the conclusion of the pathologist. The experts sent biomaterial samples for additional research.

The version that Konkina died when she went into the pool while drunk was not confirmed. “There are too many oddities in this tragedy for an accident, with which the death of my client’s daughter is being presented. Starting with the fact that a girl who swam well, had no health problems, in a 1.5-meter-deep pool in the city center, where there are usually many visitors, she sipped water, and ending with what Sofia did almost midnight in a pool with a kippah documents? ” – Yulia Nitchenko, a representative of Vladimir Konkin, told the publication.

On September 28, a criminal case was opened on the death of Sofia Konkina under the article “Providing services that do not meet security requirements.”

According to law enforcement agencies, 32-year-old Sofia Konkina was taken to the hospital from a fitness center on September 22 with a preliminary diagnosis of drowning in fresh water. The girl passed away due to kidney failure, despite the medical assistance provided.