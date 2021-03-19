A clinical autopsy on Professor Pilar González Bres, who died in Marbella from a cerebral hemorrhage two weeks after the first dose of AstraZeneca was administered, points out that the vaccine would not be related to the cause of death, as confirmed by the different sources consulted by this newspaper.

In the autopsy, the specialists have detected that the woman, 43 years old and mother of two children, would have a predisposition to suffer a stroke. In fact, everything seems to indicate that he would have had an aneurysm, which is the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, which would have triggered the massive hemorrhage that caused his death.

According to the sources consulted, in the preliminary studies no evidence of thrombus has been detected in the victim’s body, although it will be necessary to wait for the results of the different microscopic studies that are being carried out from the samples taken.

The clinical autopsy was performed yesterday morning at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, which has its own pathological anatomy service. It was the Court of Instruction number 1 of Marbella that, at the request of the family, ordered that an examination of the body be carried out to clarify the cause of death.

The court has already opened preliminary proceedings as a result of the brief-complaint filed by the teacher’s husband, who requested an autopsy to clarify whether the vaccine could be related to the death.

The woman died at noon on Tuesday at the Quirón Hospital in Marbella, where she had visited three times due to general discomfort after being inoculated with the vaccine. The first time she visited the emergency department was on March 4 with a severe headache. She was discharged on the grounds that it could be a reaction to the Astrazeneca vaccine, which had been administered the day before.

AstraZeneca returns next week, although restricting it to risk groups is not ruled out

AstraZeneca returns next week, although restricting it to risk groups is not ruled out

ALBERTO GOMEZ

Pilar González, who was a mathematics teacher at the IES Guadalpín in Marbella, joined her teaching activity, despite the fact that, according to her colleagues, she continued to have headaches and fever. Last Saturday she returned to the emergency room in Quirón, where the doctor who treated her ordered a CT scan, despite the fact that at that time she had no neurological signs.

The CT scan did not reveal anything significant and he was discharged from the hospital. However, he continued to feel unwell, so he returned to the hospital the next day, Sunday. By then, he already had signs of a neurological problem, so the CT scan was repeated, which this time revealed that he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

On Monday, Pilar González underwent surgery to drain the blood from her head, in which they discovered that she had edema (accumulation of fluid in the brain). It continued to get worse until he passed away in the ICU on Tuesday.