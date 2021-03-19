The clinical autopsy on Pilar González Bres, the Cartagena professor who died in Marbella from a cerebral hemorrhage two weeks after the first dose of AstraZeneca was administered, points to the fact that the vaccine would not be related to cause of death, as confirmed by the different sources consulted by this newspaper.

In the autopsy, the specialists have detected that the woman, 43 years old and mother of two children, would have a predisposition to stroke. In fact, everything seems to indicate that he would have had an aneurysm, which is the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, which would have triggered the massive hemorrhage that caused his death.

Pillar, 43 years old and a native of Cartagena, he came to Marbella years ago with his parents. In this city she studied and started her own family with her husband, with whom she has two children. His parents, from the popular Miraflores neighborhood, now grown up, are completely devastated.

According to the sources consulted, in the preliminary studies no evidence of thrombus has been detected in the woman’s body, although we will have to wait for the results of the different microscopic studies that are being carried out from the samples taken.

The clinical autopsy was carried out this Friday morning at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, following the order of a court that, at the request of the family, demanded that an examination of the body be carried out to clarify the cause of death. The court has already opened preliminary proceedings as a result of the brief-complaint presented by the teacher’s husband, who requested an autopsy to clarify whether the vaccine could be related to the death.

The woman died at noon on Tuesday at the Quirón Hospital in Marbella, where she had visited three times due to general discomfort after being inoculated with the vaccine. The first time she visited the emergency department was on March 4 with a severe headache. She was discharged on the grounds that it could be a reaction to the Astrazeneca vaccine, which had been administered the day before.

Spain will resume on Wednesday the massive vaccination with AstraZeneca that it interrupted last Monday after the first cases of strange thrombi and clotting problems in about thirty EU citizens who had been inoculated with the British formula. Health and communities unanimously agreed to reactivate immunization with the controversial formula, after analysis of the Vaccine Report to redefine or adjust protocols, just two hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA), after three days of intensive studies, continued without seeing conclusive indications that relate the embolisms with the punctures.