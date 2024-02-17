The autopsy on Liliana Resinovich's body is underway: there are 25 points that will need to be clarified

The autopsy on the body of Liliana Resinovich, a few days after the exhumation. The medical exam could finally shed light on the truth. The 63-year-old woman disappeared in Triste on 14 December 2021 and was found lifeless after 20 days, in the park of the former psychiatric hospital, not too far from her home.

Liliana Resinovich's body was wrapped in two black bags, stuck to the head and feet. There was immediate talk of a voluntary gesture and after investigation, the case was ruled as suicide. But the family never believed this hypothesis and fought to have the case reopened. In the end the judge decided to exhume the body and dispose of a new autopsybased on 25 points that have never been clarified.

The words of Liliana Resinovich's family consultant

The correspondent of the 2pm broadcast, hosted on Rai 2 by Milo Infanteinterviewed the Renisovich family advisor, Professor Vittorio Fineschi:

First of all, the time of death must be clarified and the problem of whether the body was kept at low temperatures or not must be resolved. The second question is whether it has any harmful effects that have not been described. The other questions are, once the harmfulness has been explained, whether it is possible to deal with how it was found in a suicidal manner and above all to clarify during the inspection what was or was not done. You know how she was found. I wrote that at this moment everything is possible, but it is a residual hypothesis in our opinion. There could be a third party action, by third parties. That it was in some way… also because the discovery is too suggestive for the action of third parties.

The journalist then asked the consultant what he thinks of the fracture on the nose already identified by medical tests. But the consultant explained that he will not be able to express himself until he has seen Liliana's body. With the new autopsy, everything that was not done with the first will be examined and perhaps, finally, the mystery of Liliana Resinovich can be solved.