The autopsy on Giulia Tramontano: “Poisoned for months. Presence of rat poison in the blood and in the fetus”

Even before killing her with 37 stab wounds, Alessandro Impagnetiello had tried for months to poison his pregnant partner. This is what emerges from the autopsy consultancy filed today with the Milan prosecutor’s office which revealed the presence of rat poison both in the “fetus” and in the “blood” of Giulia Tramontano, with an “increase” in the administration in the month and a half that preceded the homicide, which took place on May 27 in Senago, in the province of Milan. The autopsy also revealed that the 29-year-old did not die on the spot.

The desire to poison his partner would also be confirmed by some research done by Impagnatiello. “How much rat poison does it take to kill a person?” asked the search engine last January.

The 30-year-old, already the father of a child from a previous relationship, is currently in the Milanese prison of San Vittore. Giulia Tramontano had discovered that her partner was conducting a parallel relationship with a colleague, who also became pregnant with the barman. The 23-year-old, who had then decided to have an abortion, had met the victim shortly before the murder, both deciding to cut off all relations with the man. Initially Impagnatiello had tried to hide the young woman’s body, denouncing her disappearance. Then he had confessed, excluding however that he had premeditated the murder.