The Government Delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, has transferred that the indications of alleged gender violence about Martos’s murder (Jaén) At the hands of her husband They have revealed themselves in autopsyafter considering the death at first as natural death.

This was reported by Fernández in a statement to the media Before the demonstration of the 8M held in Granada. The events occurred last Monday, March 3, when an 80 -year -old man of British nationality called emergency services. According to research sources, the husband declared that his wife had suffered A fall.

The troops of this service went to the home of the aforementioned Jiennense town and transferred the 78 -year -old woman to the hospital, where finally He died hours later of your income this day.

In this sense, Fernández explained that, at first, “it was considered that death was natural and thus confirmed, until, after investigating some data and testimonies, the Civil Guard determined that it was necessary to continue with the investigation, since there were some indications that other possible causes pointed out“

“In the autopsy, some have been detected injuries Compatible with a possible episode of gender violence prior to death, “said the Government delegate. He also added that, currently,” the case is under judicial process, since the judge has ordered the Entry into prison of the accused, which has led to the judicialization of the case. “

Currently, the case “is in the judicial headquarters and corresponds to the judicial authority to continue with the investigation, deepen and determine if there has finally been a violent death or if on the contrary it is ruled out“Finally, Fernández has confirmed that there is no record of a history of marriage in the integral monitoring system in cases of gender violence (Viogén System).