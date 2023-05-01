The autopsy carried out on the body of the newborn found in a dumpster established that she was already dead at the time of abandonment

Law enforcement officers are trying to track down the motherwhose health may be at risk. They are viewing all the surveillance cameras in the areawho may have picked it up a few minutes before leaving.

Only she will be able to tell what really happened and why she chose to wrap her stillborn baby and leave it in a Caritas dumpster. The baby was noticed by an elderly gentleman. The latter initially believed it was a doll, but then realized it was cruel reality and immediately sounded the alarm.

The hypotheses of the investigators on the baby found lifeless

Investigators believe her mother may have abandoned her because born lifeless after a home birth and they fear that the woman may now be a risk of infections. A hypothesis born from the fact that no signs of violence were found on the body of the newborn.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Paolo Storari, has opened a file of crime of infanticidefor the moment against unknown.

The community is shocked, the events took place in the Città Studi area in Milan, precisely at thecrossroads between via Botticelli and via Saldini.