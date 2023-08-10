The Embassy of Mexico in Berlin put an end to a rare judicial intrigue on Thursday about the case of the death of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda by releasing a brief statement, announcing that the autopsy of the young woman was carried out last Wednesday and, more It is still important that the first examinations of the corpse did not show signs of violence, a fact that may help to conclude that the young woman had committed suicide.

The details of the autopsy, according to the Mexican embassy, ​​which include studies to determine the causes and the precise moment of the young woman’s death, can be concluded within an estimated period of between eight and twelve weeks.

“The Mexican embassy in Germany, with the authorization of the Sánchez Castañeda family, makes public that yesterday, August 9, the German authorities concluded the autopsy on the remains of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda, which could continue with the funeral procedures,” points out the statement from the Embassy that this newspaper received.

However, the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office told this newspaper on Wednesday that the autopsy had been ordered but that it had not been carried out due to the workload. “Due to the workload, it is currently expected to take around eight weeks before the result is available. Only then, and possibly only after the conclusion of further investigations, can a decision be made on the release of the body,” admitted Karen Sommer, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The autopsy confirms the fingerprints and that it does not show traces of violence,” says the embassy statement, in a passage that could put an end to one of the great mysteries that continued to mark the mysterious disappearance of María Fernanda, which occurred on the 22nd of last july. The young woman left her home in a student home and left her mobile phone on her bed.

The Berlin police, three days after her disappearance, released a statement suggesting that the young woman had a serious emotional problem. She “She left her apartment on the Büchnerweg and never came back. There are indications that the 24-year-old is in an exceptional psychological situation,” the police statement said.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country