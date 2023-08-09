Last Saturday, a brief statement released at 8:15 p.m. by the Berlin police via Twitter buried forever the illusions of the Latin American community in Berlin and of the parents of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda of finding the young woman safe. 24-year-old Mexican, who mysteriously disappeared from her home on July 22. “The missing person was found dead by a passerby on the Teltow canal in Adlershof this afternoon. According to current knowledge, no third party fault can be assumed. Our Kripo [policía criminal] is investigating,” the police statement said.

The discovery of the student’s corpse began a new search, this time aimed at discovering the reasons for the young woman’s death. The local police told this newspaper that they would no longer give more information about the case and that the Prosecutor’s Office must order the autopsy of the body to determine the circumstances of her death, a formal process scheduled to culminate in the course of next week.

But the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office, overwhelmed by a lack of personnel and, possibly, little pressured to offer results on the death of María Fernanda, told this newspaper that the institution had identified the young woman’s body and that an autopsy had been ordered. “Implementation has not yet taken place. Due to the workload, it is currently expected to take around eight weeks before the result is available. Only then, and possibly only after the conclusion of further investigations, can a decision be made on the release of the body,” admitted Karen Sommer, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office.

The discovery of the body of María Fernanda floating in a canal in Teltow shocked the Mexican community in Berlin and also the Embassy, ​​which immediately asked a question that still has no answer. Did the young woman commit suicide or was she murdered?

The question originated from a statement released by the Berlin police three days after her disappearance and which suggested that the young woman had a serious emotional problem. She “She left her apartment on the Büchnerweg and never came back. There are indications that the young woman is in an exceptional psychological situation,” said a police statement. Another element that suggested that the young woman suffered from a disorder or that she was kidnapped was the fact that the police found her cell phone on the bed.

The Police could not give information about what happened to the young woman from the day she disappeared. Where was she, what did she do? Mystery

