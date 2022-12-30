The autopsy carried out on the seven-year-old boy who died on the 24th in a hospital in Oaxaca has confirmed that the cause was rabies transmitted by a bat bite, as was presumed from the beginning. The same bat that entered the family’s home also attacked the eight-year-old sister, who remains seriously hospitalized in the Oaxacan capital, while the two-year-old minor has been discharged after having her under observation in recent days, since he did not present symptoms or any evolution of the disease. The deficient medical attention received after the incident suffered by the brothers in Palo de Lima, a humble rural community 100 kilometers from the capital, has been the cause, according to experts, of the fatal evolution of the disease. On December 1, the children were sleeping when the animal slipped in, but they went to a private doctor in the area a few days later who could not diagnose them. The two older brothers entered the Doctor Aurelio Valdevieso hospital in Oaxaca already in serious condition on Christmas Eve.

What happened prior to his hospital admission is being investigated. It is still unknown who was the doctor who treated them in their community or what diagnosed them. The autopsy carried out on the 28th, when the child died, has dispelled one of the doubts that was had, whether or not it had actually been rabies, the cause of the discomfort. At the La Paz hospital in Santo Domingo de Teojomulco, where they were also examined before being admitted to the capital, they were told they had urinary retention. The deputy director of Health of Oaxaca, Jesús Alejandro Ramírez, confirmed this Friday to EL PAÍS that a sample taken from the brain tissue of the child after he died detected rabies.

In the absence of ratification by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre), “there is a preliminary positivity”, said the deputy director. It took six days for the family to receive a response. Saliva and scalp samples were previously taken from the child, which gave negative results. “They were previous tests, which help to give a diagnosis,” Ramírez explains, referring to the examination that was carried out on the 24th, when the minors were admitted.

For the epidemiologist Adrián Sosa, consulted by this newspaper, said negative result was somewhat strange. “It is very rare that it has not been detected. There is a risk that the sample will not perform well if it was taken and transported badly”, explains Sosa, who assures that the autopsy was, in the end, “the only way” to accurately diagnose the disease.

The eldest of the three brothers, although there is no conclusive evidence for her, it is already assumed that she is affected by the same. The girl has been on the brink of brain death for days. She underwent the same hair and saliva tests that also came back negative. The younger sister has fared better. Although she was also bitten by the bat on her right hand, as confirmed by the deputy director of Health of Oaxaca, she has not developed symptoms, so she has been discharged without testing. “[El ingreso] It was a mere administrative procedure, you are already discharged. She was admitted to maintain the history, ”indicates Ramírez.

The epidemiologist Sosa has explained to this newspaper that there are several ways to obtain a result, although he maintains that brain samples are the safest. “There are conditions that only appear in the case of rabies. They have the name of Negri Corps [elementos presentes en neuronas infectadas] found specifically in the basal ganglia [estructuras localizadas en la profundidad del encéfalo]”, summarizes. Other ways to detect this disease are scalp biopsy, blood tests, and a method called corneal imprinting.

The Government of Oaxaca is keeping an investigation open to determine if there was negligence in the process. 29 days after the minors were bitten by a bat, the medical attention they received and the reason for the delay in reaching the hospital are still unknown in sufficient detail. The brothers received medical assistance up to three times before being admitted to the Oaxacan hospital. The identity of the doctor and the place where they went to receive said assessment are still unknown. At first, the weaknesses that this case presents were attributed to the poverty in which the family is immersed and the lack of knowledge to resolve a matter like this. The precarious health system that some isolated areas of Mexico present has also been strongly questioned these days. Rabies is a disease known throughout the world whose cure is now accessible if it is treated promptly and effectively.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country