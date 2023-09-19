Ana María Serrano in an image of her wake spread on social networks.

The police investigation into the femicide of Ana María Serrano Céspedes, the 18-year-old Mexican murdered in her home in the State of Mexico on September 12, allegedly at the hands of her ex-partner, Alán Gil Romero, of the same age, begins to clarify the first unknowns of the case. The autopsy of the young woman has revealed that she was asphyxiated, which confirms that it was a homicide, according to a statement from the State Prosecutor’s Office published on Monday afternoon. At first, the agents approached the case as a suicide, but all the evidence refuted that hypothesis.

Gil Romero, who is already in preventive detention at the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, went to the victim’s home on at least three occasions, in Atizapán de Zaragoza, on the day she was murdered, according to the Public Ministry. An analysis of security recordings around the residence, in a wealthy neighborhood of the municipality, in addition to interviews, revealed that the first time was at 3:55 in the morning. The alleged murderer arrived at the house in a gray Kia Forte with no license plate. He was covered with “a black mask and a navy blue cap, in order to hide his identity,” the statement reads.

There is no more information about the first incursion, but Gil Romero returned hours later, at 1:00 p.m. He was driving the same car, which this time did have a license plate. He called Serrano Céspedes’ residence and spoke with the domestic worker, who told him that the young woman was not at home. “The man detained today indicated that he would return later to leave him a gift,” says the Prosecutor’s Office. The last visit occurred at 6:00 p.m., the time at which experts estimate that the teenager was murdered.

That time, Serrano Céspedes was home alone. Gil Romero “allegedly entered her property where he would have suffocated her to the point of death,” the statement continues. He fled the crime scene in the Kia, his face hidden by a mask. According to the story of the Prosecutor’s Office and the victim’s family, the teenager then tried to camouflage the femicide and pass it off as a suicide. He wrote a farewell message to Serrano Céspedes’ mother, Ximena Céspedes, from the young woman’s cell phone.

Both the content of the message and the way it was written aroused her mother’s suspicions. She said that she was very alone and she no longer wanted to live like that, to say goodbye to her father. “It wasn’t a long message, and Ana María wasn’t like that, everything was going great for her. All the teachers and classmates adored her, not only did she have her life ahead of her, but she was excited about what she was doing,” Céspedes told EL PAÍS by phone this Monday.

The young woman’s parents notified a neighbor, who went to the family home and found the body of Serrano Céspedes. He alerted the police, who arrived at the scene. After an analysis of the crime scene and the victim’s phone, they ruled out the suicide hypothesis. They found fingerprints, the black mask and the blue cap that Gil Romero had used to hide himself on the first visit to the house.

In addition to this evidence, a friend of the teenager provided screenshots of a conversation in which Gil Romero showed “intimidating and aggressive behavior” towards Serrano Céspedes. The police also identified “a history of gender violence” and the protocol was applied in the event of a femicide. The young man was arrested on Saturday.

International resonance

The case has had international resonance because Serrano Céspedes is the niece of the former Minister of Finance and Commerce in Colombia during the presidency of Iván Duque (2018-2022), Jose Manuel Restrepo. The young woman, daughter of a Mexican father and Colombian mother, began her degree in Medicine in July. the Pan American University of Mexico City. “I wanted to be a cardiologist, I told my grandfather that I was going to take care of her heart. We have the photo of the day she came in, she loved what she did, she came every day to tell us what she had learned,” her mother said in an interview with this newspaper.

She and the alleged feminicide had known each other for years because they studied together at the Alexander Von Humboldt German School in Mexico City, an exclusive center for children of wealthy families in the capital. They had a relationship for a year and a half that the young woman decided to end in June. Since then, Gil Romero harassed her, explains Serrano Céspedes’ mother: “He pressured her a lot, it had become very intense. She sent gifts every week, she begged them to return, every once in a while she would stop by the house, but beyond that we didn’t see a specific sign. Last week it seems that she was already heavier, he started to bother her a little, her messages were more precise.”

