The autopsies of the five civilians killed at the hands of the military in Nuevo Laredo in May offer a new vision of the events, information that is added to the video of what happened and the statements of the soldiers involved, information that EL PAÍS has released these weeks. The forensic and mechanical injury studies, part of the file of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), to which this newspaper has had access, show that the civilians received a total of 14 bullets. Four of the five died from the bullets, one of them in the hospital. The fifth, also wounded by the shots, died from the injuries caused by the collision of the truck in which they were traveling.

Although the events date back to May 18, the case came to the press on June 6, when this newspaper released video from a supermarket security camera, in which the military appeared apparently shooting at the five men, unarmed, subdued, placed against a wall. The men, alleged members of a criminal group, were traveling aboard a black van that had crashed into the wall of the supermarket minutes before. The military removed weapons and tactical equipment from the vehicle, including a Barrett rifle, .50 caliber.

Despite the harshness of the video, in which at least three soldiers are observed shooting at the five men subjected, the injury mechanics studies of the Prosecutor’s Office indistinctly conclude that the injuries that the corpses presented are “consistent” with the account of what happened. incident given by the soldier in charge of the operation, Lieutenant José Luis N. In the report he gave to the FGR on the events on May 18, the lieutenant indicated that the five men had died because of their companions, in an attempt to rescue, they were shot.

In addition to the video, the mere fact that the five civilians suffered gunshot wounds and the soldiers who were there, meters from them, escaped unharmed, is suspicious. If the rescuers had a clear enemy, the soldiers, how is it possible that none of them suffered any injuries and, instead, the civilians took one, two and even four bullets each? Some of the injuries to civilians seem difficult to calculate, furthermore, in the lieutenant’s account, the case of Jorge Antonio Colector Pineda, 32, who received a single bullet in the dome of the skull, the top of the head.

The file sheds some information on the five dead. The youngest was 23 years old and the oldest, 37. One, Clinton Alex Bucha, the one who died in the hospital, was Honduran and lived in Nuevo Laredo with his partner, originally from Veracruz. The rest were Mexican, two from Nuevo Laredo, one from Veracruz and one from Guerrero. They had all covered a good part of their skin with tattoos, many holy deaths, skulls, marijuana leaves, but also watches and proper names. In some cases, the relatives who came to claim their bodies give some details of their lives.

This is the case of José Ángel Moreno Pool, 27, originally from Nuevo Laredo. His mother, Ayde Pool, went to the FGR to ask about her son, hours after news of the shooting began to spread. That day, she says, they were just shopping at the supermarket next to the one where her son would die hours later. The woman says that when they finished shopping they left, and that, shortly after, a nephew called her and told her that there had been a shooting right there and that, apparently, there were injuries. “He was working with crime,” said the woman about her son. The family returned to the supermarket, but the military did not let them pass. They could see the five of them in the distance. “We realized that some were still alive,” she recounted.

It was the final part of a difficult day. At lunchtime, the military had begun to chase the black truck in which his son was traveling, south of Nuevo Laredo. According to the account of some of the soldiers, testimonies that this newspaper has published this week, the persecution began because the black van, when it saw them, accelerated and tried to flee. Others point out that they heard “detonations” even before the persecution began. Be that as it may, the chase ended minutes later, when the truck crossed the median of Prolongación Monterrey avenue and ran into the rear wall of the supermarket.

After the crash, the military removed the five men from the vehicle, disarmed them, and then beat and subdued them. Moreno Pool was the one who came out of the coup worst off. According to the autopsy, the young man suffered a “craniocerebral trauma” with “clots and edema of brain tissue.” The young man also suffered a contusion on the right side of his chest, which fractured a rib and caused a hemothorax, an accumulation of blood between the chest wall and the right lung. One of the soldiers, Sergeant AL, bandaged his head when they took him out of the car.

With Moreno Pool and the rest subdued, the strange episode of the rescue began. Some 200 meters to the north of them, alleged members of the same criminal group confronted a part of the military, who were providing security for their comrades on the north side. Some of the bullets from the skirmish apparently reached the scene of the crashed truck. According to Lieutenant José Luis N, those bullets hit the five men, killing four. They also hit Moreno Pool, in the right thumb and left middle finger. The video shows, however, that the military shoots at the five.

Necropsy studies do not allow drawing conclusions about who and from where they were shot. The coroner who signs the reports indicates in all cases that the shots were fired at “long distance”, although he does not determine how much that is: five meters, ten, 200? Most of the gunshot wounds also occurred from shots fired from left to right and from top to bottom. Although there are unique wounds, such as that of Collector Pineda, who received a single bullet in the dome of the skull. The bullet passed through his body to the thorax and caused cardiac tamponade, a compression in the heart caused by the accumulation of fluid in the sac that surrounds the muscle.

Clinton Alex Bucha was the other of the five who also received a bullet to the head, in this case in the occipital region, above the neck. Bucha received three more bullets: one in the right shoulder, which exited through the armpit, trajectory from top to bottom; another in the lower back, which came out through the right hip, with a trajectory from back to front and left to right. And one more on the right foot, which entered through the instep and exited through the side, trajectory from left to right and top to bottom.

The bodies of some of them show bullet wounds apparently shot from different places. This is the case of José Isabel Rivera, the youngest of all, who was 23 years old and was from Veracruz. Rivera received two bullets, both under the right breast, but with different trajectories. The first bullet exited through the neck and the second through the hip. Rivera and another of the five, the eldest, Edgar Chavarría, 37 years old and a native of Nuevo Laredo, tested positive for sodium rhodizonate, which reflects the presence of lead and barium in the skin, that is, if they have been close of firearms at the time of firing. The find may imply that they fired weapons or that weapons were fired near you.

