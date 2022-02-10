Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Through the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico (UAIM) in Sinaloa, and its similar, Ignacio Agramante Loynazlocated in Camagüey, CubaDr. Claudia C. Olivas Olivo, a professor in the Business Tourism area of ​​the UAIM, is at that higher education institution, conducting a research stay.

This Tuesday, February 8, an exchange of scientific collaboration interests was held with the Center for Multidisciplinary Tourism Studies-CEMTUR.

