The autonomous communities have begun to receive this Friday, April 2, the 1,056,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus that the Ministry of Health received this Thursday in its central warehouse. The doses have already begun to arrive in Aragon and Navarra and throughout the day they will be distributed among all the autonomous communities and autonomous cities.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced this Thursday the arrival on Monday of 1.2 million new vaccines from Pfizer, which will be added to the more than one million doses of AstraZeneca received this Thursday, and has urged all autonomous communities to continue vaccinating.

Darias stated that the goal is for “the vaccine to beat the virus in time”, and stressed that “each day that passes is a milestone compared to the previous one in the administration of vaccines, today a new record.” In this way, he assured that the goal of having 33 million Spaniards vaccinated throughout the summer is “within reach.”

The autonomous communities had administered until March 31 a total of 8,342,160 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccines, 306,995 of them in the last 24 hours. This represents 86.1% of those delivered in Spain, which amounted to 9,589,995 units at the end of March.

In addition, a total of 2,797,015 people have already received the second dose from which immunity begins to be generated. This represents 33.5% of the total doses administered.

The data indicate that in the first quarter of 2021, 6,470,295 doses of Pfizer were delivered to the autonomous communities, with 6,236,534 administered; 1,044,000 corresponding to Moderna, with 475,959 already inoculated; and 2,175,700 from AstraZeneca, with which 1,629,662 people have been vaccinated.

Don’t stop vaccinating



“There is a significant amount of vaccines,” stressed the minister, who added that each week the number of available doses will increase and has recognized the “effort” that all the autonomies are making “that have not stopped vaccinating, including, this holy Week”. He also stressed that Spain is on the designed road map and that the Government knew that in the first quarter of the year the volume of arrival of the doses would be “limited”, and that in April it would increase “ostensibly”.

The minister added that there are pharmaceutical companies that are making “a very important effort, such as Pfizer”, which has increased the number of vaccines, and recalled that in April Janssen was also incorporated with more than 300,000 doses. “We are picking up cruising speed and that is being seen every day. Every day we will go faster and with a higher vaccination record, “he stressed, and later added that the Government will continue with the” objective of vaccinating the entire population “of the country. At this point, he highlighted that the Spanish Executive has been one of the first governments to “approve a universal access plan for the vaccine.”

Darias insisted that the best “weapon” to combat the virus are vaccines and “responsible behavior”, which is why he has once again called the “exemplary” of the population. “It depends on us that we are able to take care of ourselves to take care of others,” he stressed.