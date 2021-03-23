The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, this Tuesday. EUROPA PRESS / J. Hellín. POOL – E / Europa Press

New clash between the communities of the PP and the Government. In a joint statement, the councilors of the Treasury of the Community of Madrid, Murcia, Castilla y León, Galicia, Andalusia and the autonomous city of Ceuta have accused the Central Executive of endorsing the management of the new package of direct aid to companies to the autonomies without previously agreeing on it. For this reason, they have asked to convene a Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy ―the conclave in which the ministry and communities debate the issues of regional financing― in which “jointly and with the utmost urgency” a modification of the decree law of direct aid and analyze how to fight against the effects of the crisis on the productive fabric.

The six councilors regret that the Government has decided to hand over the management of this new aid package, which amounts to 7,000 million euros and is aimed at the most affected sectors, without having previously discussed it with the regional governments. “We learned from the press and the BOE that it had been decided to entrust us with the management of a large part of the direct aid fund for companies, without previously agreeing with us before assigning us that responsibility, and without giving us the option of jointly deciding the distribution criteria “, reads the statement to which he has accessed THE COUNTRY. “Some criteria imposed without dialogue, which benefit the usual, and which we understand are unreasonable, since they are applied without taking into account the number and circumstances of the companies to support in each territory.”

The decree of direct aid to companies published a little over a week ago in the BOE establishes that the autonomous communities will be in charge of carrying out the procedures, control and supervision of transfers to the self-employed and SMEs in the sectors most affected by the pandemic. The money that they do not manage to execute or commit by December 31, 2021 will have to be returned to the Ministry of Finance, but the regional governments still do not have the details on how to manage the aid, since the Government has given itself 40 days to sign. the agreements between the Treasury and the regional executives to establish how to articulate collaboration between administrations.

“This is a new episode of the institutional disloyalty of a Government that leaves us aside in the most transcendent decisions, demonstrating that its concept of co-governance is a dialogue of the deaf, in which decisions are made by the State in a formal manner. unilateral, imposing on us the obligation to manage aid that involves great complexity and leaves many unknowns on the table and unattended productive activities, ”adds the statement signed by the six directors.

European funds

The autonomies governed by the PP had already used the same tool, a joint statement, to express their disagreement with the distribution of the European React-EU fund between communities, endowed with 10,000 million euros. Andalusia, Castilla y León, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and Ceuta signed a joint statement in January denouncing that the criteria for the distribution of this aid had not been transparent and had been adopted unilaterally, and took the matter to the Finance sector conference on the management of European funds.

“In recent months we have had the opportunity to denounce the lack of transparency and dialogue in the management of Recovery funds, and we continue to have no clear news about the implementation of the Next Generation,” reads the joint statement dated Tuesday. “Already in the middle of March, we also do not know anything about the covid-2021 fund. And now we are perplexed at this latest unfair decision and without consensus, by imposing on the Autonomous Communities the management of the direct aid fund for companies under imposed conditions that have not even been explained to us ”.