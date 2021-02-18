The communities had in 2020 a voluminous mattress to face the pandemic. The Government left the regional financing tap open despite the collapse of the activity, to which it added non-refundable transfers to avoid greater treasury tensions. Thanks to these flows, regional finances have been able to cope with the crisis and withstand the blow, but soon the accounts will have to be balanced. In 2022, the autonomies will have to return to the State the resources received in excess, a bill that Airef figures at 5,000 million and that is already beginning to worry regional governments.

This is stated by the rules of the autonomous financing system: the communities receive from the State each year the resources they need in advance, known as installments on account, the amount of which is calculated based on the expected income. Two exercises later, with the final data in hand, the bobbin lace is made. If they have received more than what has finally been paid, they refund the difference to the State; vice versa, if the collection has behaved better than expected, they receive extra money.

Despite the sudden change in the situation, the Treasury maintained the deliveries calculated before the pandemic in 2020, based on an estimated economic growth of 1.6%. In total, they received 105,868 million, plus the record positive settlement of 2018, of almost 11,000 million. Apart from these amounts, it injected them another 16,000 million from an extraordinary fund to face the COVID crisis.

This doping has prevented a major collapse of essential services provided by communities, starting with health, given the rise in spending due to the pandemic. It has also made it possible to avoid bulging budgetary imbalances. Until November, the latest data available, the autonomous farms accumulated a surplus of 0.29%, compared to the deficit of the same period of the previous year. In other words, his income exceeded his expenses. The data is exceptionally positive because at that date they had already entered the update of the deliveries to 2018 accounts, which in 2019 they received at the end of the year, and the bulk of the covid fund.

The reality, however, collides with these numbers. The INE has advanced that the GDP fell by 11% in 2020, and the tax collection until November had fallen by 9%. The Government estimates a deficit of 11.3% for all Administrations, to which the communities will contribute with a 0.6% gap.

Pending the definitive liquidation of the system, it is already taken for granted that in 2022 the balance will be negative for the communities. The Fiscal Authority (Airef) has advanced a first estimate of the coup: 5,000 million. And it has launched a notice with a view to 2023. “In 2022 a significant deterioration of the fiscal balance is expected with the registration of the settlement in favor of the State of the payments on account associated with 2020, a situation that will be replicated in 2023 if the forecasts materialize of income of the Airef ”, highlights the latest report on the regional budgets. The agency estimates that negative balances will be 0.4% of GDP in 2022 and 0.3% in 2023.

Ángel de la Fuente, director of Fedea, considers that the communities were “overprotected” and agrees that the payments on account for 2021 – of an amount almost equal to that of 2020 – were also calculated very optimistically. “The liquidation is likely to be negative in 2023, although it won’t be that big,” he says.

The ten communities consulted assure that now the priority is to tackle the crisis, but acknowledges that there is already concern about the bill that will come. The regional governments still have what happened in the Great Recession engraved on their retina: in 2008 and 2009 the negative balances reached 20,000 million, and they continue to be returned in installments today. “There are no proposals yet,” say sources from a regional council. “We trust that, when the time comes, the Government will address the need to adopt measures,” slides another.

Path of stability

The ministry points out that this year the positive settlements of 2019 correspond, and that there is still nothing defined for 2022. Javier Fernández-Lasquetty (PP), Minister of Finance of the Community of Madrid, insisted last week on the matter. “The payments on account that have been given to us in 2021 are above reality,” he settled during an informative breakfast: “This year the obligation is to meet all the expenses derived from the pandemic, but we must be very clear that the additional money it should not be used for structural expense ”.

There is the other great risk: that this flood of money, vital to face the crisis, is used for current spending that in the future cannot be maintained. In 2021 there will no longer be extraordinary transfers, but the communities will once again receive unprecedented flows: in addition to payments on account, the first European aid will arrive and the suspension of fiscal rules will give them more room for spending. The Treasury has set a non-mandatory deficit reference rate for this year – of which it has promised to assume half – of 2.2% of GDP for the autonomous regions, to be financed with more debt.

“In the medium term we have to return to a path of stability, but the debate is now in the EU institutions,” says César Cantalapiedra, partner at the Afi consultancy. The Government suspended the budgetary objectives in line with the freezing of the European Stability Pact for 2020 and 2021. Given the magnitude of the crisis, it is not, however, clear whether Brussels will ask to return to discipline already in 2022, or whether the fiscal rules they will be the same, since you have opened the door to review them.

In any case, the return of fiscal targets is emerging as another stone in the shoe for communities. The Andalusian Finance Minister, Juan Bravo (PP), already warned in October not only of negative settlements in 2022 and 2023; He also asked for a timetable to return to a path of stability. A point where organizations such as Airef or the Bank of Spain coincide. “Now the communities are focused on the demands of the citizens, but they will see the precipice approaching,” says Cantalapiedra.

Diego Martínez López, professor of Economics at the Pablo Olavide University of Seville, also fears that this free spending bar will become a double-edged sword. “The EU has suspended the path towards the goals, but all the rest is still valid. In Spain, the country has been left without fiscal governance coordinates ”, he laments.