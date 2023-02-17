A few days ago it seemed that the future of Guillermo Ochoa was complicated on the way. As we reported in 90min, the coach Davide Nicola declared that the Mexican would return to the bench after the return of the injured Luigi Sepe, Salernitana’s starting goalkeeper and who was respected for his time and hierarchy within the squad. In this way, the Mexican added his first substitution and everything indicated that the future was not the most promising in favor of Ochoa.
Everything seemed to get complicated against the goalkeeper of the Mexican team, but the problem lasted only a couple of hours. Davide Nicola was fired nine times and a new coaching staff has arrived at Salernitana that will appeal to a battle from scratch between Ochoa and Sepe, which the former América must win if he wants to continue within the club, validating his automatic renewal option.
At 90min we informed you a couple of days ago that Ochoa and the Serie A club were willing to continue together for another year, but now sources in Italy clarify the outlook. They indicate that the contract signed by the Mexican goalkeeper includes an automatic renewal option, which is activated once the goalkeeper meets a specific number of matches. It seemed that with the substitution, this option was moving away significantly, but now there is room for Guillermo to fight for his continuity within Salernitana if the Mexican wants to continue in Naples.
