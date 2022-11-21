Transport that absorbs carbon dioxide is the future, but it is unlikely that plans to switch to eco-transport will materialize in the next 10-15 years. This opinion was expressed on Monday, November 21, by Roman Soldatov, an auto expert and columnist for Izvestia.

The day before, the newspaperKommersant” reported that scientists from the US and Europe are developing cars that will not only not emit CO2, but will absorb it. Thus, specialists from the Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands) presented the ZEM concept car, which, when moving, captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with the help of a special filter and accumulator.

“This is a continuation of the story with a new car standard – Euro 7, which the EU wants to make mandatory from 2025. That is, completely replace cars with an internal combustion engine (ICE) with hybrids and electric vehicles. It is clear that transport that will absorb carbon dioxide is the future, because the environment, the ecology, receive enormous damage. But it is unlikely that plans to switch to eco-transport will be implemented in the next 10-15 years,” Soldatov said.

According to him, despite the benefits and benefits for the environment, electric vehicles are very expensive, and it is also not cheap to maintain them. That is, they are still “exotic” for the average driver.

“I’m not talking about the fact that trucks cannot yet be converted to electric motors, because they simply do not have enough power. Again, it is possible to put cleaning filters on cars with internal combustion engines, but without tests, detailed analyzes – this is nothing more than dreams of an environmentally friendly future. At present, it is expensive and the whole industry, which is still based on internal combustion engines, will not give up profits and will not transfer huge multi-billion dollar production to new tracks, ”added the Izvestia columnist.

On November 10, it became known about the new ranking of the best-selling cars in the world, which showed a significant increase in sales of electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y (513 thousand cars) and Model 3 (492 thousand units) settled in the ranking of the best-selling cars in 2022, which took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

At the end of September, Toyota Motor Corp. announced plans to keep gasoline-powered vehicles as a key part of their lineup, rebuffing attempts by competitors to switch to all-electric cars. The company’s chief executive, Akio Toyoda, said that the introduction of electric vehicles will take longer than expected, so the company will not abandon the production of cars with a traditional engine.