In this regard, the team has revealed the roadmap for the publication of the next ones updates dedicated to Stellar Blade . The information came from a press conference and was then shared online.

Stellar Blade , the PS5 exclusive created by the Korean team Shift Up, proved to be a success. Obviously the team’s goal is to continue support the game on a regular basis, so as to attract new players and continue to be talked about.

The expected news for Stellar Blade

Shift Up reconfirmed first of all that the photo modewhich we remember had already been announced, is still in development and should be ready around August 2024. Fans of Eve and Stellar Blade will soon be able to give vent to their creativity in-game.

Furthermore, the Stellar Blade team said that they are expected new costumes for a date to be defined but certainly after October. We don’t know which costumes, but in any case they will be appreciated by the players.

Finally, we can also expect a collaboration towards the end of the year. The crossover will be linked to a high-level IP, but we don’t know which one.

In addition, Shift Up also states that a possible sequel and a DLC are “under consideration” for the future.

This is not very precise information, as we can see, but at least we have confirmation that support for Stellar Blade is safe until at least the end of the year. In the meantime, we leave you with the previous Stellar Blade update which added free costumes and changes to hairstyles.