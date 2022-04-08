Just a few hours ago, Housemarque’s work received the GOTY award at the Bafta Games Awards 2022.

2022 has not stopped giving us real bombshells in the video game industry, and the new PS Plus subscription model is one of them. The passage of PlayStation has generated reactions of all kinds, and the studies that it takes under its wing they couldn’t be happier For the news. This has been demonstrated by Housemarque, responsible for Returnal, in the latest statements given during the ceremony of the Bafta Games Awards 2022where he got the GOTY award.

Housemarque CEO thinks PlayStation has had a ‘brilliant’ ideaEurogamer was able to talk to ilari kuittinen, CEO of the developer, to know his opinion regarding PS Plus and the inclusion of Returnal in the service. In his opinion, this is an idea.”shiny” by PlayStation that will increase the number of users who play his work: “As you know, it’s been a while since its launch. And we know that the people who sign up [a los servicios de suscripción] they play a lot“.

In this way, the CEO hopes that more players “dare” to try the game: “There is nothing hidden, if you want, it’s easy to enter“. Some statements that continue with a reflection on the last step taken by PlayStation: “Sony makes wise decisions, such as financing this game. They started financing this title five years ago, took a leap of faith“.

We still have to know more details about the new PS Plus announced by PlayStation, although we already know that it has the collaboration of 200 partners to provide a large catalog. Despite this, many of us have our Doubts about what this new service offers, and 3DJuegos readers have already left their opinion in one of the latest discussions: Can the new PS Plus compete with Xbox Game Pass?

