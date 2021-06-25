It is unknown if the project will become official soon. The information comes from Simon Larouche’s LinkedIn profile.

Again, through an employment portal we have echoed the plans you have for the future Warfare, studio responsible for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. The social network LinkedIn uncovers the plans of the Netherlands study, after Simon Larouche’s profile, veteran with more than 20 years in the industry behind him, please provide interesting facts; thanks to WCCFTech for the tip.

The Netherlands study has not made any official announcementsOn the one hand, it should be noted that Larouche’s career has been contrasted with experience in games such as Splinter Cell Blacklist or Killzone 2 among others. And in his profile we see that he has returned to Guerrilla at the beginning of 2018 as “Game Director” of an unannounced game. This would show that the Dutch studio has another project at hand beyond the sequel to Aloy’s adventures.

There is no clue what it could be, since the only project announced by Guerrilla is the aforementioned Horizon Forbidden West. The other great saga of the studio is Killzone, which has always been very well received and whose latest installment is Killzone Shadowfall, which arrived in 2013 accompanying the launch of PS4.

Before returning to Guerrilla, Larouche has been in Eidos Montreal working on the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. His profile reflects that he was the director of the multiplayer section of that title, but as you will know if you have been attentive to 3DGames, that idea seems to have been scrapped, as the Marvel heroes adventure was billed as a single player game with no DLC or micropayments.

