The Game Science studio launches this prank to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the surprises he prepares GameScience from China, as it has powerfully caught the attention of players with a really worked gameplay. However, from the developer they do not miss the opportunity to make jokes with its title, and on this occasion they wanted to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a satirical video.

As you can see below with the video shared by IGN, Game Science carries out a most curious idea: do motion capture with cats. Yes, with the necessary costumes and everything. Although this is nothing more than a joke, it should be noted that the developer has taken the work seriously to make this video, as it shows the team playing with the cats to capture all possible movements.

And how does this affect the game? Well, with a battle against some tigers that, as you can see for yourselves, it’s totally broken. Constant bugs, enemies that teleport in an instant and strange postures are some of the characteristics that surround this particular combat. Because of this, Game Science decides to close the developer and reopen as a restaurant.

Needless to say, this video contains no new information about Black Myth: Wukong, but it ends with a poem in which they claim that The wait will be worth it. So far, the game has given a few brushstrokes on the direction it intends to take, as some conceptual images have slightly shown the mythological essence of the adventure and, according to Game Science, it will be the first of a trilogy.

