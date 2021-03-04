The authorization of demonstrations and concentrations called for next Tuesday, March 8, on the occasion of the commemoration of Women’s Day, has led to a open confrontation between the regional government, led by the Popular Party and Citizens, and the Government Delegation in the Region, chaired by the socialist José Vélez. The reason is that the latter body has decided not to prohibit collective acts of feminist demand in Murcia, despite the fact that the health authorities have been warning in their reports that “it would be advisable to avoid crowds, especially due to the dynamic nature of the demonstrations with routes through the public roads ».

Pedreño: “Mr. Vélez, reconsider your decision and do not authorize them, as the Government Delegation in Madrid has already done”



Despite the admonition of the Ministry of Health against these acts, the Government Delegation considers the documents “favorable”, which are mandatory so that these marches and concentrations can be given the green light. The assessment as positive is apparently due to the fact that the report does not expressly warn that the marches should be prohibited, to which is added the fact that, while waiting for “the Government Delegation to adopt the decision that appropriate ‘, the preventive measures to be adopted would consist of limit the maximum number of participants to one hundred, establish a system of access controls to the demonstrations and avoid that they coincide in the same space, maintain at least 1.5 meters between participants, establish corridors for the circulation of people, use hydroalcoholic gels and masks and do not use banners or other shared items.

Vélez: “Mr. Pedreño, your request surprises me when 419 such acts have been held in a state of alarm”



A favorable report from the Local Police is also mandatory, but the Government Delegation interprets that, by not having pronounced on the matter, it is also positive.

The fact that Vélez maintains the authorization of four demonstrations and a concentration for 8-M -In addition to another concentration of a totally different sign, this one in memory of the victims of Covid-19-, yesterday led the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, to send him a letter to insist on the recommendation “of avoid these crowds at all costs, which can increase the risk of transmission of Covid-19 “.

Likewise, he reminded him that on February 25 another letter was sent to him through official channels, warning that “it was literally inadvisable to authorize” these demonstrations, and he noted that “there are the recommendations of the Ministry of Health” . Hence, he asks him “to reconsider his decision and not authorize these demonstrations for 8-M, as has already been done, for example, by the Government Delegation in Madrid.”

«Let them weigh it»



Vélez responded this Thursday afternoon to the Pedreño counselor that he will transmit to the organizers the recommendation not to hold these marches, so that they “weigh” it. Despite this, the delegate considered it “surprising” that the suspension of those 8-M events is called for “when more than 419 demonstrations and rallies have been held throughout the state of alarm, some very numerous, and none of them This Ministry issued specific recommendations similar to the ones you are sending me at this time ».

Events program Feminist movement. From 5.30 p.m. Tour of the Plaza de la Fuensanta, Gran Vía del Escultor Francisco Salzillo and Plaza Martínez Tornel. Murcia Feminist and Combative. At 6:00 p.m., it marches through Avenida de la Libertad, Gran Vía del Escultor Salzillo, Plaza Martínez Tornel and Avenida de Canalejas. Concentration. At 6.30 pm on Alcalde Gaspar de la Peña avenue. Manifestation. At 6.30 pm through Plaza de la Fuensanta, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo and Plaza Martínez Tornel. Manifestation. At 7:00 p.m. along Avenida de la Libertad, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo, Paseo del Teniente Flomesta and Paseo de Garay.

At once, stressed that none of the Health reports expressly prohibits the holding of the marches, for which he argued that the legal services of the Delegation have no legal basis to suspend them.

From the union CC OO a “new attempted blame »of 8-M on the part of the regional Executive, when trying to prohibit the protest acts, and ensured that “this smear campaign does not hide care for the health of the population, but a clear ideological component.”