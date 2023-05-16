Dubai (Union)

The General Sports Authority organized the “Sports Day for People with Down Syndrome” initiative, in cooperation with the Emirates Down Syndrome Society, in the presence of Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Sports Authority.

The event, which was hosted by Al-Ahly youth, is part of a series of “Sports for Life” initiatives launched by the General Sports Authority, as part of its keenness to promote a community sports culture, in line with government directives aimed at supporting people of determination, and taking the necessary measures to integrate and empower them in society and involve them in a comprehensive manner. Effective in various sports activities and providing them with a better life.

The “Sports Day for People with Down Syndrome” initiative focused on creating a spirit of competition among 108 participants from 14 clubs and sports centers from various emirates of the country. It is a sport in which each team tries to move the maximum number of its balls to a point closer to the goal than the balls of the opposing team.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, Secretary General of the Public Authority for Sports, said: “Our wise leadership has paid special attention to community sports, foremost of which is the sport of people of determination, for its great role in promoting community health, and instilling a culture based on positivity, initiative, honest competition, ethics and high sportsmanship.”

He added, “We are proud of the people of determination achieving many achievements at the international level in various games, so we look forward to discovering the talented among them in line with our strategic plan aimed at making sport one of the most prominent features of Emirati society in all its categories, and consolidating the foundations of a distinguished sports community that contributes to strengthening the country’s presence in global forums ».

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum stressed the need to support the exercise of sports for people with Down syndrome, by organizing various sports activities for them to motivate them to participate in various sports and integrate them more into society, by providing all the necessary ingredients for them to highlight their potential and latent skills.

“The General Sports Authority is always keen to provide sporting opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other people of determination, in line with government directives aimed at supporting and empowering them in society,” he said.

The General Sports Authority is adopting a series of initiatives under the slogan “For Sport…for Life”, which aim to enhance the concept of community sports, by organizing many sports activities that aim to motivate various groups of society to practice sports and make it a way of life, especially for people of determination, as an embodiment of the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership. .

The “Sports Day for People with Down Syndrome” initiative aims to unleash their capabilities and motivate them by benefiting from the positive impact of sport on them, focusing on highlighting their skills and active participation in society, and strengthening the strategic partnership with the concerned authorities.