Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The General Authority of Sports announced the launch of the “Emirates Award for Community Sports Events”, to encourage all members of society to practice sports and physical activity, and to motivate sports bodies, government institutions and the private sector to provide sports facilities and equipment at the best levels and to organize and host more community sports events, which contributes to providing access for different segments of society to practice all sports and physical activities in order to improve the quality of life and enhance physical and mental health.

The launch of the award comes in line with the Authority’s strategy to spread sports culture in various community circles and motivate everyone to practice sports regularly. The award aims to enhance the awareness of individuals and institutions of the importance of adopting sports as a lifestyle, highlight the distinguished efforts in the field of community sports, and enhance partnership between various sectors to achieve the national sports targets included in the National Sports Strategy 2031 to increase the practice of sports in society to reach 75% of the population by 2031.

Ahmed Al Abdouli, Director of the Community Sports Department at the Authority, said: “Practicing sports is an important part of the healthy lifestyle that we strive to establish through the General Authority of Sports’ strategy in the minds of various members of the Emirati community. From this standpoint, the launch of this award came within the Authority’s transformational project “The Emirates: A Destination for Sports Events” to enhance awareness of the importance of practicing sports among various members of society, which contributes to instilling and consolidating the correct sports concepts by providing innovative community sports programs to expand the base of sports practitioners in society and build a healthy, active and cohesive society.”

The award targets a group of categories for individuals and institutions. At the individual level, it includes 3 categories: the promising young athlete in the field of community sports, who demonstrates distinguished athletic abilities and is expected to have a bright future in his field, making him a role model for other young people in the community; the active female athlete who is a prominent athlete who has achieved accomplishments in practicing community sports and has contributed significantly to strengthening and empowering the role of women in the sports community; and the pioneer of community sports, who is a person over the age of 60 who practices sports or actively contributes to promoting community sports.

At the institutional level, there are two categories: the best community sports initiative, which is dedicated to sports federations and has a positive impact on society, and the best media outlet that spreads the culture of practicing community sports, where the media outlet that is most keen on spreading and promoting sports culture and establishing its importance among members of society will be selected. The participants will be sorted and the winners will be selected by a jury consisting of experts specializing in the field of sports as well as in the field of institutional excellence, according to specific criteria that have been announced.

The Authority invites all members of society, including sports practitioners and sports-supporting institutions, to participate and apply for the award. The winners of each of the five categories will be awarded cash prizes, in addition to a certificate of appreciation to be handed over by His Excellency the Director General of the General Sports Authority during a grand ceremony to be held at the Authority’s headquarters. All media outlets will be invited to attend and cover the ceremony.