Dubai (Etihad)

The General Sports Authority launched experimental electronic services for sports federations, which number 24 digital services, as part of the “Digital Transformation” project, one of the 17 most important projects of the National Sports Strategy 2031, in support of the process of automating services provided by government agencies in the Emirates, and in the Authority’s endeavor to develop the work of the system. National Sports, accelerating the pace of regulatory work in the sports sector in the country, and facilitating procedures for players and national teams to contribute to raising the name of the Emirates high, in various sports forums.

The important step aims to enable all customers to access the financial and administrative services of sports federations and sports branch licenses easily and conveniently from anywhere, and to raise the level of support provided to all customers in the sports sector throughout the Emirates. It targets all players, administrators, referees, heads of delegations, coaches, therapists, observers, technical advisors, and players’ companions. Children or people of determination, and sports specialists in all sports bodies, including federations, committees, organizations, associations, and others.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussein, Director General of the General Sports Authority, said: “The launch of experimental electronic services for sports federations is the first stage of the “digital transformation” project, one of the most prominent projects of the second phase of the National Sports Strategy 2031, and this step represents a milestone in organizing sports work in the Emirates, in accordance with… “With one of the strategy’s enablers, which is developing the regulatory environment and infrastructure for Emirati sports, and in line with the visions and directions of our wise leadership and the country’s government approach to automating services.”

He added: “This transformation reflects the General Sports Authority’s commitment to its efforts in leading the process of digital transformation of Emirati sports, and supporting all elements of the sports sector by providing them with easy access to services and with high efficiency, which saves them time and effort and shortens the time cycle of procedures for requesting and obtaining services, which consolidates the position of The Authority is a pioneering institution in following the modern technical approach in providing services, in order to support national sports institutions and advance the sports sector in all aspects.”