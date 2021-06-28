Dubai (Etihad)

In a step that reflects its keenness to adopt a field approach by involving all concerned parties, the General Sports Authority organized an interactive workshop to discuss the most important initiatives and programs within its proposed strategy for the sports sector 2032.

The workshop, which witnessed a distinguished presence of representatives of the Olympic Committee, sports federations and stakeholders, discussed the possibilities and innovative solutions to advance the sector and lead it to achieve more sporting achievements, marking the start of a new phase aimed at strengthening the role of sport in society and turning it into a flexible tool to empower Emirati youth.

The interactive strategy workshop was the culmination of an intensive series of meetings and coordination meeting that took place during the last period with the federations, talented players, the Olympic Committee, sports councils, decision-makers and those concerned with sports affairs in the country, in order to develop perceptions and priority topics, and features of the new phase of developing the sports sector according to a future strategic vision. .

The workshop discussed ways to develop the sports sector in the UAE, by identifying the most important priorities for the next stage, highlighting the most prominent challenges and opportunities to develop tools capable of implementing all carefully laid plans to ensure the achievement of results and successes within record time. The workshop also shed light on the opportunities available through participatory work with sports federations, the Olympic Committee and all concerned authorities in the country, in order to determine work priorities and start implementing responsibilities according to clear indicators to measure performance and identify aspects of financial spending.

In his opening speech during the workshop, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, President of the General Sports Authority and First Vice President of the Olympic Committee stressed that the importance of this event lies in that it constitutes the first step within an integrated system to develop the sports sector according to three basic elements. It is transparency, partnership, team spirit, work and achievement according to indicators. The next stage will witness the implementation of a number of practical steps to increase the effectiveness of the national sports system.

His Excellency said: The partnership and spirit of cooperative work between the General Sports Authority, the Olympic Committee, all sports federations and the concerned authorities in the country, represents the title of the next stage for the success of our endeavors to develop the entire sports sector in the UAE, by identifying challenges and exploring opportunities that enable us all to improve performance. The athlete, the consolidation of a competitive and professional sports sector, and the qualification of Emirati sports icons that contribute to the UAE’s achievement of global sports achievements that are added to the record of successes and achievements in the country.

54 initiatives and three axes

The sports sector strategy in the UAE 2032 reflects an ambitious national vision that aims to build a distinguished sports community capable of achieving global achievements. The strategy includes 54 initiatives aimed at promoting 3 main axes, which are community sports, competitive sports, and the sports system.

The community sports axis aims to raise the participation rate of community members who practice sports to 65%, while the competitive sports axis aims to continue working on the Olympic champion project and rehabilitating more than 20 Olympic athletes in cooperation with all concerned parties while increasing the number of qualified athletes able to compete in tournaments. and raising the percentage of the sports sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP.

The strategy identified 5 elements for the success of the unions, which are clearly defining goals and directions, effective leadership and governance, enhancing capabilities and providing appropriate technical and operational capabilities, deliberate use of budgets with transparency and clarity, and revenue generation through partnerships with the private sector.

The program aims to address challenges related to limited financial support and funding transparency, support in hosting international tournaments, developing talent and training camps, raising the level of competition in local tournaments, developing facilities and infrastructure, increasing coordination between clubs, federations, the authority and the Olympic Committee, supporting nominations for international positions, and upgrading Women’s sport, and talent acquisition file.

The strategy identified four principles for the future transformation program of the federations: funding related to key performance indicators, periodic evaluation of the work of the federations throughout the year, support provided by the General Sports Authority and the Olympic Committee with the aim of accelerating the transformation, and governance through the development of new processes and policies to measure performance.