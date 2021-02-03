Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, appreciated the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him” for those with sporting achievements for the year 2019.

This came during His Excellency presiding over the first meeting of the year 2021 of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Sports, which was held this afternoon, through visual communication technology, in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors, the Secretary-General of the Authority and the assistant secretaries, through which His Excellency the President of the General Sports Authority presented his thanks to His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister Health and community protection based on what he accomplished during his tenure as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Sports, and his efforts to promote Emirati sports.

The board of directors of the Authority approved in its meeting the formation of the boards of directors of sports federations for handball headed by Nabil Muhammad bin Ashour and cycling headed by Mansour Jumaa Bouasiba and basketball, headed by Major General Ismail Abdullah Al Gergawi for the 2020-2024 session, after what resulted from the elections of the boards of directors of these federations earlier in last year.