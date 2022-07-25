Abu Dhabi (Union)

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Sports Authority, met with Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, Ghazi Al Madani, Secretary-General of the Federation, and members of the Board of Directors of the new Federation, who began its work, by holding the first meeting of the Council at the headquarters of the Federation. The authority, after the approval of the formation of the badminton federation last December, and the appointment of Noura Al Jasmi as president of the federation early this month.

The meeting dealt with ways to develop the presence of the game in society in light of the large fan base enjoyed by badminton, in addition to the need to develop plans that contribute to the development of the mechanism for discovering and developing talents.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum said: The authority is looking forward with great interest to strengthening the role of sports federations in order to develop the community sports culture, in line with the governmental directions and strategic objectives of the authority, and we are working with the new federation to find the best ways to benefit from the base of playing the game and to attract and develop more talents. .

He added: The authority supports the efforts of the Federation to find the best governance mechanisms in management, and to achieve partnership with government agencies, private sector institutions and sports sector institutions, specifically the Emirates Sports Federation for school and university education institutions, given that badminton is included in the school games project, which allows the Federation to develop talents. From the students technically and physically and instilling in them the desire to achieve, with the aim of enhancing creativity and developing their mathematical thought.

Noura Al Jasmi said: We thank the General Sports Authority for the support it provides to the various federations, and we hope that the coming period will be full of achievements that raise the flag of the UAE with a high flutter in various continental and international forums. With the sports sector institutions in order to achieve the best organization for local and international tournaments in line with international standards and laws.

The figures indicate that there are 10,000 badminton practitioners in the UAE, 150 referees from the first and second levels, in addition to the presence of Emirati international referees, 4 local club centers, and more than 40 licensed and effective academies, which shows the great presence of sports in society and enhances opportunities for its development.

The meeting discussed the importance of empowering coaches to secure the best preparation conditions for national teams, and ways to benefit from the school games project, which aims to implement the technical plans developed by federations within schools in order to attract more talent and develop the best mechanisms for their development.