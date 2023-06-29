There are no plans to postpone the entry into force of the ban on the circulation of imported veterinary drugs whose manufacturers have not received a Russian-style GMP certificate. This was reported to Izvestiya by the press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor.

Previously, importers of such drugs warned that they did not have enough time to complete the procedure, which threatened to leave the market for most foreign drugs.

From September 1, 2023, the circulation of medicines of those companies that have not passed the GMP test will indeed be prohibited, the Rosselkhoznadzor confirmed.

This norm was introduced into the legislation back in 2021 and gave manufacturers two years to undergo certification.

According to the association of importers of veterinary drugs “AVPHARM”, the entry into force of the requirements for this certificate means that “the supply of more than 85% of imported veterinary drugs to the country will become impossible”, because the process of obtaining it “requires a significant amount of approvals, time for implementation and financial investments “.

The Rosselkhoznadzor and the Ministry of Agriculture assured Izvestia that the introduction of the norm does not threaten a shortage of medicines. According to the arguments of the departments, about 60% of drugs on the Russian market are domestic, and at least half of the imported ones have already been certified.

