The authorities will consider the proposals of restaurateurs about COVID-19-free establishments, the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk told RIA Novosti on June 17.

For a dialogue on this issue, representatives of the Moscow restaurant business met on June 17 with the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“Moscow restaurateurs supported the decisions of the federal and city authorities aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. They also suggested that the mayor of Moscow conduct an experiment in the capital with COVID-19-free public zones, ”the statement on the official website of the mayor and the government of the capital said.

Such zones, at the suggestion of entrepreneurs, could work, provided that the employees of the enterprises are vaccinated. At the entrance to such places, control will be organized, which will allow checking the documents of the visitors about the vaccination passed or the presence of a negative PCR test.

The deterioration of the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in Moscow again raised the question of the possibility of the full functioning of restaurants, cafes and bars. Last year, even lower incidence rates led to the complete closure of institutions, staff layoffs and, as a result, multi-million dollar losses for the entire industry, the report said.

Sobyanin noted that the Moscow authorities are very close to tougher decisions to limit the fight against coronavirus and asked restaurateurs for support in vaccinating their employees.

Earlier that day, he reported on the rapid deterioration of the coronavirus situation in the capital, stressing that such dynamics came as a surprise to the authorities.

On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60% of the residents of the capital working in the service sector to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Later that day, Olga Mikailova, the chief sanitary doctor of the Moscow region, adopted a decree on the compulsory vaccination of certain categories of citizens.

On June 12, Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on non-working days from June 15 to 19. The authorities also recommended employers to transfer at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to a remote mode of work from June 13, temporarily suspended the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and closed playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks for this period. and in natural areas.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.