The government approved an order on subsidizing Far Eastern air transportation in the amount of 1.58 billion rubles. This was announced on Tuesday, June 29 official website cabinet.

“In 2021, 1.58 billion rubles will be allocated for preferential passenger air transportation between the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD). The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ”the statement reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers indicated that the funds allocated from the reserve fund will reduce ticket prices in 20 socially significant destinations, and the cost of the flight will be from 2.2 thousand to 10.9 thousand rubles (one way), depending on the route.

“More than 100 thousand people will be able to take advantage of the reduced tariff per year. All in all, thanks to state support, at least 1,780 flights with discounted tickets will be organized this year, ”the government’s press service added.

Earlier, in February, Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree expanding the program of preferential flights to all residents of the Far East.

On January 13, the Russian government allocated an additional 5 billion rubles for subsidized air travel to the Far East. Then the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, announced the continuation of work aimed at increasing the availability of air traffic in the Far Eastern Federal District, including the development of both interregional and local air transportation.