Since the arrival of new technologys, telephone scams or through the Internet are very frequent. The attempts of hackers to access our private data and information such as bank accounts or records are increasingly numerous. The authorities of each country deal with daily alert and prevent the population Faced with this type of fraud.

The most recent, and that has the French in suspense, It is the SMISHING, Unate Technics very similar to phishing , Both intend to deceive the user through a fraudulent link, but the first one does by SMS and the second via email. The intention of the scammer is that you press a link, apparently normal, and once inside start asking for personal data.

In this case, criminals They usually impersonate official organizationswhether banks, customs, finance and even social security. They send a text message under the premise of being an urgent request that must be attended as soon as possible, as a traffic fine or the income statement.

One of the most complex elements of this type of deception is difficulty of the victim to identify the origin of the messagebelieving that only official agencies can have access to your phone number. In this way, many people consider that it is truthful and trust information and enter all their data without knowing that they are scammed.

The main problem of the authorities to cease this practice is the fact that Stofkers use very complex methods and devicessimilar to those used in the army, so following the trail until they find them is very difficult. Although it has already arrived in Spain, France is one of the countries in which this type of fraud is being most being implemented and put measures to avoid it.

Among the main actions proposed and implemented for the decrease in scams, there are some denunciation platforms through which it is possible to forward those text messages that can be fraudulent so that the competent authorities check it and block it if necessary. In addition, it is important Inform the population of the existence of these risks and prevent them not accessing suspicious links.