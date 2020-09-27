Before the crash of the An-26 military transport aircraft near Kharkov, the landing priority could have been given to the other side. This was announced on September 26 on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel by the head of the regional administration Oleksiy Kucher.

“From the moment the pilot requested a landing, the people responsible for that landing only responded after a minute. Allegedly, this happened due to the fact that they landed another board. At the same time, it was already clear and known earlier that one of the engines was no longer working <...> And the question is: why did the people who were responsible for landing, having received information about a faulty engine from the aircraft with cadets, give priority to the other side, ”he said …

Kucher added that a minute later there was a crash. In his opinion, the investigation should now work out this particular version.

An-26 plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region the night before. It is known that there were 27 people on board the aircraft, including seven crew members and 20 cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. Killed 26 people, among them the son of the deputy of the City Council of Nikolaev from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Olabin. Another person on board the plane is in the hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is considering four versions of the reasons for the plane crash, including a technical malfunction, improper performance of duties by the crew, improper maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight, and improper performance of official duties by those responsible for flight control.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to suspend any flights on An-26 planes until the reasons for the incident are clarified. He also flew to the Kharkov region, where he visited the cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who survived the plane crash, in the hospital. The young man’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.

In addition, Zelensky declared September 26 a day of mourning in Ukraine for those killed in the plane crash.

In turn, France expressed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance to “its partner” Ukraine after the disaster. The representative of the French Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, quoted by RIA Novosti.