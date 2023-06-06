The head of Novaya Kakhovka, Leontiev, said that the city was flooded after the dam broke at the hydroelectric power station

New Kakhovka flooded after a dam failure at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP). This was announced by the head of the city administration Vladimir Leontiev in broadcast TV channel “Russia-1”.

“The city is flooded,” he stated.

Earlier, Leontiev said that the authorities began the evacuation of people from a number of settlements in the Novokakhovka urban district, located along the banks of the Dnieper. They are transported deep into the municipality. The head of the city administration also stressed that the water in the area of ​​the dam break continues to rise.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region was partially destroyed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of June 6. As a result, there was an uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka reservoir. Leontiev called the incident a terrorist attack and stressed that its consequences would be studied.

The network also appeared footage of the destroyed dam. They show how, due to the destroyed valve of the hydroelectric power station, water is discharged downstream.