The authorities announced the normal operation of the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant after the drone attack

After the drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsky oil plant in the Rostov region, the company is operating normally. This was told by the authorities of the Russian region, reports RIA News.

The authorities did not specify what kind of damage the plant received in the attack of the UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The fact that a drone exploded at the oil products plant became known on May 4. Governor Vasily Golubev said that the drone crashed into the structure of the inter-workshop flyover. The fire that arose as a result of the explosion was promptly extinguished by the employees of the enterprise, firefighters did not have to be called.

On the same night, the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory caught fire. Officially, the reasons for the incident were not called, but it became known that a drone engine and its wreckage were found near the oil tanks.