Governor Artamonov: there were no casualties or destruction after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Lipetsk region

On the territory of the Lipetsk region, air defense forces shot down one Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This was announced by the regional governor Igor Artamonov in Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties or destruction as a result of the attack.

“This is the first time that enemy drones have tried to attack our region. I ask everyone to remain calm,” the government official said. He assured that the region has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and military and civilian infrastructure.

Artamonov added that he interacts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and keeps the situation under personal control.

Earlier, the Russian defense department reported that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 33 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russian regions at night.