One person was injured in an explosion of gas equipment in one of the apartments of a five-story residential building in the city of Kamyzyak in the south of the Astrakhan region. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by the governor of the region Igor Babushkin in his Telegram channel.

“With thermal burns and in a state of shock, he was hospitalized in the burn department of the Alexander-Mariinsky Clinical Hospital,” he wrote.

According to the official, he went to the scene. An operational headquarters was created to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

114 people were evacuated from an apartment building, 12 of them are located in a temporary accommodation center.

Also on the page of the governor posted a video from the scene of the incident. The footage shows that the explosion destroyed the interior partitions and false ceilings in the apartment.

“Now a special commission is examining the house for the possibility of further residence of citizens,” concluded Babushkin.

Previously, the exact number of victims was not specified. Three units of equipment and 10 personnel are working on the spot from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.