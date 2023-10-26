The head of the Ministry of Finance Siluanov explained the reluctance of pensioners to work by the level of pensions

The head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that many pensioners in Russia do not want to work and there are a number of reasons for this. His words leads RBC.

The minister referred to the results of surveys, according to which pensioners claim that pensions are being raised enough, but the wages offered are low.

Pensions, taking into account indexation, have increased significantly over the past two years. And if you go to work, employers do not always offer a decent level of pay Anton Siluanov Minister of Finance

The second reason is that people rest for health reasons. The third explanation is concern for grandchildren, Siluanov concluded.

The State Duma approved an increase in pensions for non-working pensioners

On October 24, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a draft law on increasing the level of pensions for non-working pensioners from January 1, 2024.

According to the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, the decision to increase old-age pensions by 7.5 percent will affect 32 million citizens of the country. The decision approved by deputies provides for an increase in the average monthly payment for insurance pension recipients to 22,605 rubles, and for old-age pension recipients to 23,449 rubles.

The document was adopted among other budget-forming bills ahead of consideration in the first reading of the draft law on the federal budget for 2024-2026.

234 billion rubles will spend additional money to increase pensions in 2024

Pensions for non-working pensioners will be increased twice in 2025 and 2026

Previously agency TASS with reference to the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber on the draft budget of the Pension and Social Insurance Fund, he wrote that the insurance pensions of non-working pensioners in Russia are promised to be indexed twice.

According to auditors, by 2026 the average annual insurance pension of a non-working pensioner may increase to 25,590 rubles. To achieve this, in 2025 payments will increase by 4.5 and 2.2 percent, and in 2026 they will be indexed by 4 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

43.51 million people will be the average annual number of pensioners in 2024

By 2026, their number will be reduced to 43.32 million people, the Accounts Chamber noted. Indexation of social payments and state benefits will take place every year from February 1. They will be increased by the level of projected inflation of the previous year. Indexation in 2024 will be 7.5 percent, in 2025 – 4.5 percent, and in 2026 – 4 percent, respectively, the auditors added.