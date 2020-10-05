There are no plans to close the borders of Russia due to the situation with the coronavirus. This was stated in the operational headquarters for the fight against infection, reports RIA News…

Thus, the authorities denied the words of a member of the Federation Council Valery Ryazansky, who had previously allowed the closure of borders and a reduction in the number of flights due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus.

Over the past day, 10,888 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia, most of all infections were recorded in Moscow (3,537), St. Petersburg (407) and the Moscow region (339). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,225,889 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions and 21,475 deaths. 982,324 people recovered.

International flights between Russia and other countries stopped at the end of March due to the coronavirus. Borders began to gradually open in August, with flights to the UK, Turkey and Tanzania first becoming available, and at the end of September – flights from Moscow to South Korea.