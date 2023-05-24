Governor Gladkov: a drone dropped an explosive device on a road in Belgorod

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped an explosive device on a road in Belgorod. The details of the incident were revealed in Telegram-channel governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to preliminary information from the authorities, there were no casualties. Damaged passenger car. Explosives and operational services are working on the spot, the head of the Russian region added.

Earlier, residents of Belgorod reported an explosion near the railway station on Grazhdanskaya Street.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions of the country, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.