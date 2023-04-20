Minister of Energy Shulginov: electricity prices in Russia are “the most affordable in the world”

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Russia, Nikolay Shulginov, responded to complaints from the country’s largest telecom operators about high tariffs for connecting to electricity networks, his words leads RBC.

Mobile operators believe that current tariffs may affect the pace of infrastructure development in the country and lead to a significant increase in prices for cellular communications and Internet for subscribers. The minister said that despite some growth, the tariffs for connecting communication equipment still “remain preferential.”

Shulginov called electricity prices in Russia “probably the most affordable in the world.” He believes that the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) needs to pay attention to the cost of purchasing equipment and installing towers by telecom operators, as well as the choice of locations for the location of base stations.

In addition, the minister noted that Russian operators have preferences when paying for connection to electricity, while power engineers are forced to pay for communication at standard prices. “It’s not like a partner,” Shulginov said. The head of the department added that the FAS should “look at this policy.”

The heads of the operators VimpelCom, MegaFon and MTS, as well as the companies Service Telecom and New Towers, turned to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev in connection with the increase in costs for connecting facilities to the power grid. They linked it to a government decree that abolished the preferential rate of 550 rubles for the connection of objects with a capacity of up to 15 kilowatts (base communication stations fall into this category). In addition, the bill established a minimum threshold for the reduced rate for 1 kilowatt.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov urged to restrain energy tariffs as much as possible. He warned that price competition will increase in the coming years and that costs will have to be constantly worked out. At the end of 2022, exchange prices for electricity in some regions of the country showed a significant increase, reaching a historical maximum of 1,800 rubles per megawatt.