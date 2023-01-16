Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported three drones shot down over the sea

Russian air defense systems continue to repel an attack by drones in Sevostopol. This was stated by the head of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev in Telegram-channel.

According to the governor, three drones have been shot down over the sea so far. He urged the city’s residents to remain calm.

Earlier, Razvozhaev said that air defense systems shot down an enemy drone heading towards Belbek. Another drone was destroyed last night.

Since the beginning of 2023, Sevastopol has already been attacked by drones several times. So, on January 2, Razvozhaev reported two drones shot down over the sea in an hour, on January 4, air defense systems destroyed two more aircraft in the area of ​​​​the Belbek airfield, and on January 7, an enemy drone was hit over the Northern Pier.